Sana Biotechnology raises $165 million for CAR T work

12 February 2024
Sana Biotechnology (Nasdaq: SANA) has announced it has raised $165 million in a public offering, with Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs acting as joint book-running managers.

The 2018-founded start-up said that it intends to use the money to fund ongoing and planned pre-clinical and clinical development of lead candidates SC291 and SC262, as well as general corporate purposes.

SC291 and SC262 are allogeneic CD19-directed CAR T-cell therapies.

