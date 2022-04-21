USA-based Satellite Bio emerged from stealth in 2022 to reveal its ‘Tissue Therapeutics’ that are bioengineered to repair, restore or replace critical organ or tissue function

The Boston-based company has raised $110 million in previously undisclosed seed and series A investments, with the latter round led by aMoon Growth.

Through its satellite adaptive tissue platform, Satellite Bio selectively programs cells and then assembles them into novel, implantable therapies, called satellites, which can be introduced to patients to repair, restore or even replace dysfunctional or diseased tissue or organs.

Satellite Bio has an exclusive license to technology originating in the labs of Sangeeta Bhatia, director, Center for Nanomedicine, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Christopher Chen, director, Biological Design Center, Boston University.

Building on the work of Robert Langer and others, this pair combined more than two decades of collaborative research in tissue technology, biology and bioengineering to create this new class of regenerative medicine called Tissue Therapeutics. The company was founded by Dr Bhatia and Dr Chen, along with Arnav Chhabra, head of Satellite Bio’s Platform R&D.