A New York-based technology provider licensing its computational platform to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and electronics companies.

The company aims to accelerate R&D in both drug discovery and materials design by providing its technology platform.

The platform was used in the discovery of two cancer drugs - Tibsovo (ivosidenib) from Agios Pharmaceuticals and Idhifa (enasidenib), now marketed by Agios and Celgene - that have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Schrödinger has built a  pipeline of therapeutic assets, held both internally and in partnerships, and has co-founded leading biotech companies, including Nimbus Therapeutics and Morphic Therapeutic.

Founded in 1990, the company has nearly 400 employees in its New York City headquarters and around the world.

Latest Schrödinger News

Schrödinger inks deal to discover novel orexin receptor with Centessa unit
18 October 2021
Schrödinger inks cancer R&D deal with Zai Lab
16 August 2021
$2.7 billion deal for Schrödinger and Bristol Myers Squibb
24 November 2020
Schrödinger closes latest financing, raising total of $110 million
20 May 2019
