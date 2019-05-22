A New York-based technology provider licensing its computational platform to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and electronics companies.

The company aims to accelerate R&D in both drug discovery and materials design by providing its technology platform.

The platform was used in the discovery of two cancer drugs - Tibsovo (ivosidenib) from Agios Pharmaceuticals and Idhifa (enasidenib), now marketed by Agios and Celgene - that have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Schrödinger has built a pipeline of therapeutic assets, held both internally and in partnerships, and has co-founded leading biotech companies, including Nimbus Therapeutics and Morphic Therapeutic.

Founded in 1990, the company has nearly 400 employees in its New York City headquarters and around the world.