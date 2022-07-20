Scipher Medicine

A biotechnology company focussed on transforming the way providers prescribe drugs to patients with autoimmune diseases.

The Massachusetts-based precision immunology company aims to match each patient with their most effective therapy by utilizing Spectra, a proprietary network medicine platform.

The platform brings precision medicine to patients with autoimmune diseases by commercializing blood tests that reveal a person’s unique molecular disease signature and matching it to the most effective existing therapy, ensuring providers and payers can select the most optimal therapy. The patient molecular and clinical data generated from the tests further supports the discovery and development of novel and more effective therapeutics.

In April 2022, Scipher announced new data showing patients with rheumatoid arthritis whose treatment was informed by PrismRA, a predictive test, had improved clinical outcomes and use of PrismRA could reduce health care spending.