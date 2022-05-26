Sunday 24 November 2024

Galapagos in-licenses novel drug targets for IBD from Scipher

Biotechnology
26 May 2022
galapagos_large

Belgium-based biotech Galapagos (Euronext: GLPG) has exercised its option to in-license novel drug targets for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) discovered by Scipher Medicine’s Spectra platform.

In  August 2020, Galapagos and Scipher Medicine agreed to jointly validate a suite of novel IBD targets discovered by Spectra, whereby Galapagos has the exclusive option to in-license certain validated pre-clinical targets for further development and commercialization. After extensive validation work, Galapagos is moving selected targets into the next phase of drug development, triggering a milestone payment to Scipher and making Scipher eligible to receive additional payments for the achievement of regulatory and sales milestones.

“By partnering with Scipher, we are effectively and efficiently identifying new targets to ultimately develop new therapies to address unmet needs of people with IBD,” said Richard Janssen, head of search and evaluation, at Galapagos.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Galapagos joins forces with Gilead to develop filgotinib
17 December 2015
Biotechnology
European regulator to review filgotinib for ulcerative colitis
3 November 2020
Biotechnology
MHRA approval for Galapagos' Jyseleca in UC
19 January 2022
Biotechnology
NICE recommends Galapagos' Jyseleca in UC
1 June 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze