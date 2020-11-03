European regulator to review filgotinib for ulcerative colitis

A submission for European marketing authorization for filgotinib in ulcerative colitis (UC) has been validated, and will be reviewed by the European Medicines Agency.
US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) and its co-developer, Belgium-based Galapagos (Euronext: GLPG), are developing the oral JAK-1 blocker in multiple indications.
The submission in UC is based on results from the Phase IIb/III SELECTION trial, which achieved all primary endpoints, inducing clinical remission at week 10, at the higher 200mg dose.
