Gilead and Galapagos fail to convince with filgotinib data

US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) and Belgian company Galapagos (Euronext: GLPG) presented mixed data on filgotinib in ulcerative colitis (UC).

The data comes from SELECTION, a placebo-controlled, Phase IIb/III trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of the oral, once-daily, selective JAK1 inhibitor in 1,348 biologic-naïve or biologic-experienced adult patients with moderately to severely active UC.

Filgotinib 200mg achieved all primary endpoints in the study, inducing clinical remission at week 10 and maintaining clinical remission at week 58 in a significantly higher proportion of patients compared with placebo.