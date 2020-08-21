Sunday 24 November 2024

Head-to-head trial necessary strategy for Gilead and Galapagos' filgotinib, says analyst

Biotechnology
21 August 2020
biotech_production_bottles_big

US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) and co-developer Belgium-based Galapagos (Euronext: GLPG) received a big shock following the Food and Drug Administration’s complete response letter (CRL) for its rheumatoid arthritis (RA) candidate filgotinib earlier this week.

While there has always been concerns surrounding the Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor’s safety class profile across the immune space, Gilead’s hopes to differentiate the drug as ‘the safest JAK’ due to its lower rate of adverse events from cross-trial comparisons is now dashed by the CRL, which triggered shares to fall by 5% (28% for Galapagos).

Experts interviewed by analytics firm GlobalData have long called for head-to-head studies within the class, and this may be just the strategy that filgotinib needs to quell concerns and bring it back to the lead in terms of safety in minds of stakeholders.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Galapagos joins forces with Gilead to develop filgotinib
17 December 2015
Biotechnology
Gilead to file for US approval of filgotinib this year
3 July 2019
Biotechnology
Gilead's Jyseleca gains first approval, in Japan, for RA
25 September 2020
Biotechnology
EC OK for Jyseleca for adults with moderate to severe active RA
28 September 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze