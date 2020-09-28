Sunday 24 November 2024

EC OK for Jyseleca for adults with moderate to severe active RA

Biotechnology
28 September 2020
galapagos_large

Hot on the heels of Japanese approval earlier the same day, late Friday Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) and partner Galapagos (Euronext: GLPG) revealed that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for Jyseleca (filgotinib) 200mg and 100mg tablets.

Jyseleca is a once-daily, oral, JAK1 inhibitor for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who have responded inadequately to, or are intolerant to, one or more disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs). Jyseleca may be used as monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate (MTX).

Under the collaboration agreement, Belgium-based Galapagos will now receive a milestone payment of $75 million in recognition of the approval of Jyseleca by the Commission, with the news sending up the share price of the firm by 2.9% to 118.30 euros by close of trading Friday and up a further 4.2% to 123.35 euros on Monday morning.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Galapagos joins forces with Gilead to develop filgotinib
17 December 2015
Pharmaceutical
Look back at pharma news in the week to December 18, 2020
20 December 2020
Biotechnology
NICE recommends Gilead and Galapagos' Jyseleca
21 January 2021
Biotechnology
New safety readouts boost Jyseleca's prospects in the US, says analyst
8 March 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze