EC OK for Jyseleca for adults with moderate to severe active RA

Hot on the heels of Japanese approval earlier the same day, late Friday Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) and partner Galapagos (Euronext: GLPG) revealed that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for Jyseleca (filgotinib) 200mg and 100mg tablets.
Jyseleca is a once-daily, oral, JAK1 inhibitor for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who have responded inadequately to, or are intolerant to, one or more disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs). Jyseleca may be used as monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate (MTX).
Under the collaboration agreement, Belgium-based Galapagos will now receive a milestone payment of $75 million in recognition of the approval of Jyseleca by the Commission, with the news sending up the share price of the firm by 2.9% to 118.30 euros by close of trading Friday and up a further 4.2% to 123.35 euros on Monday morning.
