Look back at pharma news in the week to December 18, 2020

As 2020 was drawing to a close, AstraZeneca announced the year’s largest M&A deal with a $39 billion bid for US rare diseases firm Alexion Pharmaceuticals. Also, Eli Lilly revealed an agreement to acquire gene therapy company Prevail Therapeutics for around $1 billion. On the research front, AbbVie presented new data on its Rinvoq, which showed superiority to Sanofi’s Dupixent in atopic dermatitis, and Novo Nordisk last week revealed it will test its diabetes drug Rybelsus (semaglutide) as a possible treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. Last Wednesday saw Gilead Sciences hand back most rights to rheumatoid arthritis drug Jyseleca (filgotinib) to Belgian partner Galapagos.

As this is the last issue of the ‘look back at pharma news’ for 2020, in what has been a very difficult year, I would like to offer my best wishes to all our readers for Christmas and the New Year. The next issue will be in the second week of January.

Alexion ticks AstraZeneca’s boxes