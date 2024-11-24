Research results featured heavily in the news last week, first with Viking Therapeutics releasing promising early-stage data for its investigational medicine VK2738 at the ObesityWeek meeting. US biotech Beam Therapeutics released early-stage data on its sickle cell disease candidate BEAM-101. Also of note, Arcus Biosciences and Gilead Sciences announced promising Phase III results for their TIGIT inhibitor domvanalimab in combination with zimberelimab. Denmark’s Novo Nordisk released financial results that attracted interest.