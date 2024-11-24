Sunday 24 November 2024

Novo Nordisk

Pharmaceutical
Research results featured heavily in the news last week, first with Viking Therapeutics releasing promising early-stage data for its investigational medicine VK2738 at the ObesityWeek meeting. US biotech Beam Therapeutics released early-stage data on its sickle cell disease candidate BEAM-101. Also of note, Arcus Biosciences and Gilead Sciences announced promising Phase III results for their TIGIT inhibitor domvanalimab in combination with zimberelimab. Denmark’s Novo Nordisk released financial results that attracted interest.   10 November 2024


Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
argenX spinoff secures series A extension to fight blood cancer
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024

Pharmaceutical
CatalYm gaining momentum with GDF-15 neutralizing approach
Biotechnology
Decoding big pharmas’ next move in a more complex China
Pharmaceutical
NewAmsterdam Pharma
A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.

Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
California-based venture capital firm Versant Ventures yesterday announced the launch of Pep2Tango Therapeutics, a start-up focused on innovative, next-generation weight loss therapies. Proceeds from the significant, undisclosed round will support development of the company’s novel unimolecular tetra-receptor agonist peptides to treat obesity and related conditions.   22 November 2024
Biotechnology
British pharma major AstraZeneca is facing challenges in its bid to secure full approval for its anticoagulant reversal therapy, Andexxa (andexanet alfa), in the USA.   22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Japanese drugmaker Eisai has announced that the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) treatment Rozebalamin for Injection (mecobalamin) has been launched in Japan as a treatment for slowing progression of functional impairment in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.   21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Germany's Merck has spent more than 25 years researching and developing solutions for advancing multiple sclerosis (MS) care.   21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Swiss pharma giant Novartis today announced an upgrade to its mid-term guidance, in advance of its Meet Novartis Management event for investors and analysts in London.   21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Eli Lilly is not resting on its laurels when it comes to the fast-growing field of obesity treatments, an area in which it is already a leader.   21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Sage Therapeutics will down tools on its dalzanemdor program, after the Phase II DIMENSION trial missed both primary and secondary endpoints.   21 November 2024
Biotechnology
San Diego-based Kura Oncology and Japan’s Kyowa Kirin have entered into a global strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize ziftomenib.   21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Dutch clinical-stage biotech NewAmsterdam Pharma, which is focused on non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD), has announced positive top-line data from its Phase III TANDEM clinical trial.   21 November 2024

Biotechnology
Colorado, USA-based OncoVerity announced the closing of a series A extension led by existing investors, argenX and RefinedScience. The value was not disclosed, but this extension follows a $30 million Series A fundraiser in March 2023.   22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Brookfield mulls $7.4 billion bid for Grifols
19 November 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Eisai updates Leqembi outlook
11 November 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Boehringer drops development of Gubra’s NPY2R in obesity
4 November 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Eisai completes rolling submission to US FDA for Leqembi maintenance dosing
1 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—EMA re-affirms non-renewal of masitinib and Translarna authorizations
18 October 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Sirnaomics secures $7.5 million in share subscription
4 October 2024
Swiss pharma giant Novartis today announced an upgrade to its mid-term guidance, in advance of its Meet Novartis Management event for investors and analysts in London.   21 November 2024

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 15
17 November 2024
Gene specialist Trace takes on ALS with $101 million
12 November 2024
EU sets date for decision on proposed $16.5 billion Catalent buy
5 November 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 1
3 November 2024
GlycoMimetics soars on news of M&A deal with Crescent Biopharma
30 October 2024
AbbVie punts $1.4 billion to buy early-stage Alzheimer’s drug developer Aliada
29 October 2024
