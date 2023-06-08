Amarna Therapeutics

The company’s SVec gene delivery vector platform derived from the macaque polyomavirus SV40 is by design non-immunogenic and tolerogenic in humans inducing long-term transgene expression in patients with the possibility of repeated administration.
The SVec platform could be applied in many different genetic and idiopathic diseases, including hemophilia A and B, cystic fibrosis, type 1 diabetes mellitus, multiple sclerosis and many others.
