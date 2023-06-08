Amarna Therapeutics

A privately-held biotech company developing multiple-dose gene therapies to treat patients with genetic and idiopathic diseases, focusing first on hemophilia B.

The company’s SVec gene delivery vector platform derived from the macaque polyomavirus SV40 is by design non-immunogenic and tolerogenic in humans inducing long-term transgene expression in patients with the possibility of repeated administration.

The SVec platform could be applied in many different genetic and idiopathic diseases, including hemophilia A and B, cystic fibrosis, type 1 diabetes mellitus, multiple sclerosis and many others.