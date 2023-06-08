Sunday 24 November 2024

Amarna Therapeutics

A privately-held biotech company developing multiple-dose gene therapies to treat patients with genetic and idiopathic diseases, focusing first on hemophilia B.

The company’s SVec gene delivery vector platform derived from the macaque polyomavirus SV40 is by design non-immunogenic and tolerogenic in humans inducing long-term transgene expression in patients with the possibility of repeated administration.

The SVec platform could be applied in many different genetic and idiopathic diseases, including hemophilia A and B, cystic fibrosis, type 1 diabetes mellitus, multiple sclerosis and many others.

Amarna opts for former Novartis exec Aurelia Caparrós as CBO
19 April 2024
Amarna Therapeutics names industry vet Dr Henk Streefkerk as new CEO
7 June 2023
Amarna Therapeutics teams up with CBmed on immunotherapies
29 June 2015
