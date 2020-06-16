First oral biologic Rybelsus continues to gather pace

Danish diabetes leader Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) has released positive data from a post-hoc responder analysis of the PIONEER 1–5 and 8 trials of Rybelsus (semaglutide).

The results showed that Rybelsus, the firm’s hotly-tipped oral formulation of the GLP1 agonist semaglutide, beat rival options in reducing blood sugar levels, and reducing body weight.

In the trial, Rybelsus was compared with Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) Januvia (sitagliptin), Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Jardiance (empagliflozin), and the firm’s own Victoza (liraglutide).