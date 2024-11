Denmark-based Xellia Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on providing important anti-infective treatments against serious and often life-threatening infections.

Its anti-infective treatments are generics that combat serious bacterial and antibiotic resistant infections as well as certain fungal diseases.

Since 2013, the company has been wholly-owned by Novo Holdings A/S, which is also a major shareholder in Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk.