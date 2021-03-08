Sunday 24 November 2024

New safety readouts boost Jyseleca's prospects in the US, says analyst

Biotechnology
8 March 2021
galapagos_large

Belgian biotech Galapagos (Euronext: GLPG) last week announced positive pooled interim results from its ongoing MANTA and MANTA-RAy safety studies for Jyseleca (filgotinib).

Commenting on the results, data and analytics firm GlobalData’s analyst Rose Joachim said that the interim data from MANTA and MANTA-RAy should ease fears that Jyseleca may negatively impact sperm health in men with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) or rheumatic diseases. Although the trials were not powered for comparison across groups, fewer patients treated with Jyseleca (200mg) versus placebo experienced a 50% or greater decline in sperm concentration over the initial 13-week double-blind treatment period. These data renew hope for Jyseleca in the US IBD space.

“Although pending outcomes from these trials factored into Jyseleca’s complete response letter in rheumatoid arthritis (RA), sperm toxicity data will arguably be of greater importance when considering the drug’s applications in ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease (CD), as these diseases are more likely to affect younger men. According to GlobalData’s epidemiological analysis, in 2021, men between the ages of 20 and 65 will comprise around 35% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of CD and UC (among patients 20 years of age or older). In contrast, this group of patients accounts for only 13% of cases in RA,” she said.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
EC OK for Jyseleca for adults with moderate to severe active RA
28 September 2020
Biotechnology
Galapagos joins forces with Gilead to develop filgotinib
17 December 2015
Biotechnology
MANTA-RAy gives hope for future of filgotinib
5 March 2021
Biotechnology
Eisai expands deal with Gilead for filgotinib to more Asian markets
20 December 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze