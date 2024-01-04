Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

sciwind-company

Sciwind Biosciences

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Developing therapies to treat metabolic diseases.

As of Q1 2024, Sciwind's product pipeline includes the long-acting GLP-1 peptide analog ecnoglutide (Phase III), oral GLP-1 peptide analog XW004 (Phase I), and oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist XW014 (Phase I).

The company has developed multiple proprietary technologies, including oral peptide and inhaled protein therapeutic delivery platforms and identified a series of drug candidates based on these core platform technologies.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Sciwind Biosciences News

Rights for another new GLP-1 taken up by South Korean partner
8 May 2024
More GLP-1s on the way as Sciwind weighs in with new obesity option
4 January 2024
BRIEF—NASH-related deals in China
13 February 2019
More Sciwind Biosciences news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze