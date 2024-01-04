Sciwind Biosciences

As of Q1 2024, Sciwind's product pipeline includes the long-acting GLP-1 peptide analog ecnoglutide (Phase III), oral GLP-1 peptide analog XW004 (Phase I), and oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist XW014 (Phase I).

The company has developed multiple proprietary technologies, including oral peptide and inhaled protein therapeutic delivery platforms and identified a series of drug candidates based on these core platform technologies.