Sensorium Therapeutics

Founded by world-class researchers, clinicians, and drug developers from Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Sensorium is leveraging cutting-edge chemistry, neuroscience, and machine learning to develop nature-inspired psychoactive medicines for mental health.

Beginning with evidence of efficacy and safety based on extensive long-term human use of plants and fungi, Sensorium’s Biodynamic Discovery Platform rapidly identifies, reproduces, adapts, and enhances targeted molecules and elevates their utility as modern medicines that can deliver transformational benefits to patients around the world.

The company completed a $30 million Series A financing in late 2022 led by Santé Ventures, with participation from Route 66 Ventures, CU Healthcare Innovation Fund, and others.