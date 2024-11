A US biotech that designs and optimizes gene circuits, which are created from novel and proprietary combinations of DNA sequences, to reprogram cells with biological logic to sense inputs, compute decisions and respond to their cellular environments.

Senti Bio is applying its gene circuit technologies to develop an internal pipeline of medicines that use allogeneic (CAR-NK) cells with the goal of addressing major challenges for people living with cancer.

The company's goal is to become an industry leader in the cell and gene therapy landscape.