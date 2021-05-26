BlueRock and Senti Bio to work together on advanced therapies

Cell therapy specialist and Bayer (BAYN: DE) subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics is to work together with fellow USA-based company Senti Biosciences (Senti Bio).

The deal will see Senti Bio’s gene circuit technology being applied to the development of BlueRock’s next-generation engineered cell therapies.

Senti Bio is working on engineering gene circuits to reprogram cells so that they are able to sense inputs and interact with their cellular environments in a different way.