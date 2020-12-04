Sunday 24 November 2024

Sentinel Oncology

A UK-based drug discovery company dedicated to the development and commercialization of new therapeutics to treat patients for whom there is currently an unmet medical need.

The Sentinel portfolio includes a lead program that has been licensed to Seattle Genetics and a second program which is at the candidate drug phase.

Sentinel continues to develop a pipeline of novel small drugs to enhance therapeutic index by delivering their effects directly to the tumor.

In November 2020, Taiwan-based biotech PharmaEngine signed an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement to gain rights to Sentinel's checkpoint kinase1 inhibitor SOL578, which has the potential to treat tumors.

Sentinel Oncology in deal with Oncothyreon worth a potential $174 million
22 April 2014
BRIEF—PharmaEngine inks deal with Sentinel Oncology for SOL-578
27 November 2020
