Sentinel Oncology

A UK-based drug discovery company dedicated to the development and commercialization of new therapeutics to treat patients for whom there is currently an unmet medical need.

The Sentinel portfolio includes a lead program that has been licensed to Seattle Genetics and a second program which is at the candidate drug phase.

Sentinel continues to develop a pipeline of novel small drugs to enhance therapeutic index by delivering their effects directly to the tumor.

In November 2020, Taiwan-based biotech PharmaEngine signed an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement to gain rights to Sentinel's checkpoint kinase1 inhibitor SOL578, which has the potential to treat tumors.