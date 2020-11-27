BRIEF—PharmaEngine inks deal with Sentinel Oncology for SOL-578

Taipei, Taiwan-based biotech PharmaEngine has signed an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement with British counterpart Sentinel Oncology to gain rights to the latter's checkpoint kinase1 inhibitor SOL578, which has the potential to treat tumors.

PharmaEngine will fund the investigational new drug (IND) enabling studies and pay a reasonable amount for the exclusivity.

Upon the completion of the pre-clinical studies, Sentinel, a small molecule drug discovery company, will receive an upfront payment and development milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties based on future global sales of the asset.

“We are happy to collaborate with Sentinel Oncology Limited to activate the development of SOL-578,” said Yufang Hu, president and chief executive of PharmaEngine, adding: “We are attracted by the dual function of SOL-578 in targeting the DDR signaling and cell cycle regulation axis in cancers. We believe that PharmaEngine can accelerate the development of this product based on our successful experience with a liposomal irinotecan, Onivyde."