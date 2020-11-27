Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—PharmaEngine inks deal with Sentinel Oncology for SOL-578

Biotechnology
27 November 2020

Taipei, Taiwan-based biotech PharmaEngine has signed an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement with British counterpart Sentinel Oncology to gain rights to the latter's checkpoint kinase1 inhibitor SOL578, which has the potential to treat tumors.

PharmaEngine will fund the investigational new drug (IND) enabling studies and pay a reasonable amount for the exclusivity.

Upon the completion of the pre-clinical studies, Sentinel, a small molecule drug discovery company, will receive an upfront payment and development milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties based on future global sales of the asset.

“We are happy to collaborate with Sentinel Oncology Limited to activate the development of SOL-578,” said Yufang Hu, president and chief executive of PharmaEngine, adding: “We are attracted by the dual function of SOL-578 in targeting the DDR signaling and cell cycle regulation axis in cancers. We believe that PharmaEngine can accelerate the development of this product based on our successful experience with a liposomal irinotecan, Onivyde."



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze