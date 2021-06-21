Shoreline Biosciences

A US biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the development of intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, targeted and standardized cellular immunotherapies for cancer and other serious diseases.

Shoreline is building a pipeline of natural killer (NK) cell and macrophage-cell therapy candidates derived from its deep expertise in iPSC differentiation methods and genetic reprogramming of disease relevant pathways.

The company has a strategic manufacturing relationship with the Advanced Cell Therapy Laboratory and is supported by high-quality institutional investors.

In January 2023, Shoreline entered into a definitive agreement with USA-based genome editing company Editas Medicine to license Editas' proprietary SLEEK (SeLection by Essential-gene Exon Knock-in) and AsCas12a gene editing technologies and acquire Editass pre-clinical gene edited induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) derived natural killer cell (iNK) programs and related manufacturing technologies.