Shoreline Biosciences

A US biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the development of intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, targeted and standardized cellular immunotherapies for cancer and other serious diseases.

Shoreline is building a pipeline of natural killer (NK) cell and macrophage-cell therapy candidates derived from its deep expertise in iPSC differentiation methods and genetic reprogramming of disease relevant pathways.

The company has a strategic manufacturing relationship with the Advanced Cell Therapy Laboratory and is supported by high-quality institutional investors.

In January 2023, Shoreline entered into a definitive agreement with USA-based genome editing company Editas Medicine to license Editas' proprietary SLEEK (SeLection by Essential-gene Exon Knock-in) and AsCas12a gene editing technologies and acquire Editass pre-clinical gene edited induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) derived natural killer cell (iNK) programs and related manufacturing technologies.

Latest Shoreline Biosciences News

BeiGene and Shoreline sever ties
27 February 2024
Editas Medicine inks out-licensing deal with Shoreline
20 January 2023
Kite partners with Shoreline on novel allogeneic cell therapies
18 June 2021
