Sigilon Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops immune-privileged living therapeutic implants for the treatment of chronic diseases.

Treatments based on Sigilon Therapeutics' Afibromer technology platform include cell implants that act as responsive "living therapeutics," providing more natural control for diseases that are currently treated with intermittent injection or infusion.

Initial areas of focus include hematologic, enzyme deficiency, endocrine and metabolic disorders.