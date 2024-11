A Seattle-based biopharma focused on leveraging its proprietary ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop systemically-delivered and tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases.

Silverback’s platform enables the strategic pairing of proprietary payloads that modulate key disease modifying pathways with monoclonal antibodies directed at specific disease sites.

In March 2022, Silverback announced it was shutting down its targeted oncology programs and cutting its workforce by 27% as it refocuses resources on developing chronic hepatitis B drugs and its ImmunoTAC drug discovery platform.