Sionna Therapeutics

A clinical-stage life sciences company developing differentiated treatments for cystic fibrosis (CF).

Founded in 2019, Sionna is advancing a pipeline of small molecules engineered to correct the protein defects caused by ΔF508, the most common mutation that affects the CFTR protein. The company has a first-in-class portfolio of programs directly targeting correction of NBD1, the key and unique mechanism to enable full restoration of ΔF508-CFTR function, and complementary programs targeting ICL4 and TMD1.

In March 2024, Sionna announced the closing of a $182 million Series C financing to support the clinical development of first-in-class small molecules designed to fully restore the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein by stabilizing the first nucleotide-binding domain (NBD1).

Latest Sionna Therapeutics News

Sionna Therapeutics expands pipeline via AbbVie deal
16 July 2024
Sionna closes $182 million Series C financing
6 March 2024
Sionna Therapeutics launches with $111 million Series B financing
20 April 2022
