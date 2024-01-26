Sunday 24 November 2024

SkinBioTherapeutics

A UK-based life science company developing dermatologic treatments for infection control and eczema.

The company’s proprietary platform technology, SkinBiotix, applies research discoveries made on the activities of lysates derived from probiotic bacteria when applied to the skin. The platform has demonstrated an ability to improve the barrier effect of skin models, protect skin models from infection and repair models of skin.

In Janaury 2024, SkiBio acquired the issued share capital of Dermatonics, aligning with its stated strategy to seek accretive inorganic opportunities that provide immediate synergies and accelerated routes to market.

