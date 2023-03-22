Sonata Therapeutics

Sonata’s machine learning-based platform takes the guesswork out of drug discovery by providing upfront knowledge to identify novel insights, targets and therapeutics across a wide range of disease areas.

In oncology, Sonata’s therapies reprogram cancer cells to release curative signals that reverse immune cell suppression and blockade, empowering the immune system to holistically eradicate tumors and drive cure. In addition to a broad pipeline of small molecule and genetic-based oncology therapeutics, Sonata has exploratory efforts in fibrosis, regeneration and other diseases of high unmet need.