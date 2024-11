A health tech company that has developed SOPHiA AI, a technology helping healthcare professionals make sense of the large amount of clinical data.

The company, which was founded in Switzerland and is now co-based in Lausanne and Boston, combines deep expertise in life sciences and medical disciplines with mathematical capabilities in data computing.

SOPHiA AI enables healthcare professionals to make sense of complex genomic and radiomic data through advanced analysis in order to better diagnose and treat patients, both for oncology and hereditary disorders.