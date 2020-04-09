BRIEF—Sophia Genetics names Lara Hashimoto as chief business officer

Switzerland-based Sophia Genetics says that Lara Hashimoto has joined its executive team as chief business officer, effective April 1.

She will be responsible for marketing, product management and business development at the data-driven medicines developer.



Ms Hashimoto joined the healthcare industry 20 years ago holding several leadership roles spanning pharma clinical drug development, sales and marketing before moving to Roche Diagnostics.

There, she held a number of roles responsible for IVD development and commercialization, including the launch of the oncology companion diagnostics portfolio.

Her most recent position before joining Sophia Genetics was chief commercial officer for Roche Sequencing Solutions.