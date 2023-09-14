Sunday 24 November 2024

Star Therapeutics

A biotechnology company developing therapies addressing unmet needs in hematology and immunology.

The company has two portfolio companies: Electra Therapeutics, which is expanding the possibilities of targeting signal-regulatory protein to develop breakthrough therapies for immunological diseases and cancer; and Vega Therapeutics, which is focused on developing novel therapies to address overlooked needs in rare blood disorders, starting with von Willebrand disease.

Star announced the closing of an oversubscribed $90 million Series C financing in September 2023, with proceeds being used to continue growth of its first-in-class antibody therapies and portfolio companies. Including this Series C round, Star Therapeutics has raised more than $190 million since inception.

Latest Star Therapeutics News

Electra Therapeutics appoints new chief executive
13 December 2023
Star Therapeutics bags $90 million more for portfolio companies
5 September 2023
Star is born with promise to deliver rare disease therapies
17 February 2022
More Star Therapeutics news >


