The company has two portfolio companies: Electra Therapeutics, which is expanding the possibilities of targeting signal-regulatory protein to develop breakthrough therapies for immunological diseases and cancer; and Vega Therapeutics, which is focused on developing novel therapies to address overlooked needs in rare blood disorders, starting with von Willebrand disease.

Star announced the closing of an oversubscribed $90 million Series C financing in September 2023, with proceeds being used to continue growth of its first-in-class antibody therapies and portfolio companies. Including this Series C round, Star Therapeutics has raised more than $190 million since inception.