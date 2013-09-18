stemline-therapeutics

A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new oncology therapeutics.

The company's goal is to improve the lives of cancer patients by developing and commercializing new first-in-class therapeutics.

In December 2018, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Elzonris, a targeted therapy directed to CD123, for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients, two years or older, with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN).

In January 2019, a marketing authorization application (MAA) for Elzonris for the treatment of patients with BPDCN, was submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Previously, the EMA granted accelerated assessment status to the MAA.

The candidate is also being evaluated in clinical trials in additional indications including chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis and others. Additional Stemline clinical candidates include SL-801 and SL-701. SL-801, a new oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of XPO1, is currently in a Phase I trial of patients with advanced solid tumors. SL-701, an immunotherapeutic, has completed a Phase II study in patients with second-line glioblastoma.

Stemline was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York City, USA.