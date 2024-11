French biotech start-up Step Pharma is focused on the development of a novel class of oral nucleotide synthesis inhibitors targeting CTPS1 for the improved treatment of a range of autoimmune diseases.

The company has identified several series of CTPS1 inhibitors, with the most advanced series currently undergoing lead optimization.

In November 2017, Step Pharma announced the closing of a Series A financing totalling 14.5 million euros ($16.4 million), with the proceeds to be used to support advancement of first-in-class immunomodulators for autoimmune diseases towards clinical studies.