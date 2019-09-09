Step Pharma appoints Andrew Parker as chief executive

Step Pharma has appointed a new chief executive officer, Andrew Parker, to replace founding CEO Geoffroy de Ribains.

The Paris-based company is working on novel drugs for autoimmune diseases, and is seeking to develop a novel class of oral nucleotide synthesis inhibitors, targeting the CTPS1 gene.

Dr Parker was formerly executive vice president and chief science officer at Zealand Pharma, a developer of peptide-based medicines to treat rare diseases in the gastrointestinal and metabolic areas.