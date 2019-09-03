Positive data for Farxiga at ESC Congress in Paris

UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has presented detailed results from the Phase III DAPA-HF trial of Farxiga (dapagliflozin) at the ESC Congress 2019 in Paris.

The study evaluates cardiovascular outcomes for the first-in-class, oral once-daily SGLT2 inhibitor, on top of standard of care. The results show the therapy reduced both the incidence of cardiovascular death and the worsening of heart failure.

While the firm had already released top-line data showing the primary endpoint had been met, the full data show Farxiga reduced the composite of cardiovascular (CV) death or worsening of heart failure by 26%, and reduced each of the individual components of the composite endpoint.