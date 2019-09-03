Shares soar as The Medicines Company considers inclisiran' 'unprecedented potential'

Detailed results have been presented by The Medicines Company (Nasdaq: MDCO) from the ORION-11 trial evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of inclisiran to decrease LDL-cholesterol (LDL-C) through twice-yearly dosing.

The US biopharma revealed last week that the study, which is the first pivotal Phase III trial of inclisiran, had met all primary and secondary endpoints, confirming findings from earlier-stage trials, and chief executive Mark Timney said that the drug could "fundamentally change the treatment of cardiovascular disease."

First in its class