Shares soar as The Medicines Company adds to inclisiran data

US drugmaker The Medicines Company (Nasdaq: MDCO) closed 13% higher on Monday and was up a further 26% in Tuesday’s pre-market trading.
The company announced detailed results from ORION-9, the last of three pivotal 18-month low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) lowering Phase III studies of inclisiran, an investigational twice-yearly therapy to reduce LDL-C, and the first and only cholesterol-lowering treatment in the siRNA (small-interfering RNA) class.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze