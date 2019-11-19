Shares soar as The Medicines Company adds to inclisiran data

US drugmaker The Medicines Company (Nasdaq: MDCO) closed 13% higher on Monday and was up a further 26% in Tuesday’s pre-market trading.

The company announced detailed results from ORION-9, the last of three pivotal 18-month low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) lowering Phase III studies of inclisiran, an investigational twice-yearly therapy to reduce LDL-C, and the first and only cholesterol-lowering treatment in the siRNA (small-interfering RNA) class.

US filing imminent