The Medicines Company announces more positive data for inclisiran

The Medicines Company (Nasdaq: MDCO) has announced positive top-line results for the ORION-9 and ORION-10 Phase III studies of inclisiran.

The New Jersey, USA-based firm is testing the candidate against heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), an autosomal dominant disorder which causes cholesterol levels to become highly elevated.

The studies met all primary and secondary endpoints, showing durable and potent efficacy. The therapy was well-tolerated with a good safety profile.