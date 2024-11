US start-up Surface Oncology focuses on the development of next-generation cancer immunotherapies.

To fully unlock the potential of cancer immunotherapy, Surface Oncology targets a broader set of immune processes by which cancer cells evade immune attack.

Its programs are built upon emerging, proprietary insights about how to improve the immune system’s recognition and elimination cancer cells.

In January 2016, Surface Oncology entered into a strategic alliance and licensing agreement with Swiss pharma giant Novartis.