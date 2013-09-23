Sunday 24 November 2024

Surgical Innovations

British-based Surgical Innovations specializes in the design and manufacture of creative solutions for minimally keyhole surgery.

British-based Surgical Innovations (LON: SUN) specializes in the design and manufacture of creative solutions for minimally invasive (keyhole) surgery (MIS).

As well as manufacturing reusable and disposable medical devices for the laparoscopic surgery market, SI has pioneered its flagship Resposable instrumentation combining both reusable and disposable components to deliver the high quality of a disposable device together with the cost-effectiveness of reusable, reducing cost per procedure by up to two thirds.

