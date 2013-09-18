Sunday 24 November 2024

A Californian company dedicated to transforming the lives of cancer patients by creating medicines with improved therapeutic profiles for areas of unmet need.

To date, Sutro’s platform has led to ADCs, bispecific antibodies, cytokine-based immuno-oncology therapies, and vaccines directed at precedented targets in clinical indications where the current standard of care is suboptimal.

Sutro’s proprietary and integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform XpressCF and site-specific conjugation platform XpressCF+ led to the discovery of STRO-001 and STRO-002, the company's first two internally-developed ADCs.

Latest Sutro Biopharma News

Sutro Biopharma recruits CBDO
10 July 2024
Ipsen signs ADC license deal with Sutro Biopharma
3 April 2024
Astellas inks deal with Sutro Biopharma on immunostimulatory antibody-drug conjugates
28 June 2022
Sutro Biopharma out-licenses STRO-002 in Greater China
28 December 2021
