Sutro Biopharma

A Californian company dedicated to transforming the lives of cancer patients by creating medicines with improved therapeutic profiles for areas of unmet need.

To date, Sutro’s platform has led to ADCs, bispecific antibodies, cytokine-based immuno-oncology therapies, and vaccines directed at precedented targets in clinical indications where the current standard of care is suboptimal.

Sutro’s proprietary and integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform XpressCF and site-specific conjugation platform XpressCF+ led to the discovery of STRO-001 and STRO-002, the company's first two internally-developed ADCs.