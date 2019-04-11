Sunday 24 November 2024

A Netherlands-based biotechnology company focused on the advancement of an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform.


The company's two clinical-stage technologies, GlycoConnect and HydraSpace, translate antibodies into differentiated, proprietary ADC products that can be targeted against a wide variety of cancer types.

The underlying platform ADC technology harnesses the power of the naturally-occurring glycan, present on all antibodies, as an anchor point to differentiate the efficacy and tolerability profiles of an ADC while improving manufacturability.

When combined with the toxSYN ADC payload platform, Synaffix enables any company with an existing antibody to rapidly establish a highly-competitive clinical-stage ADC program for its own development pipeline.

Latest Synaffix News

Synaffix and Innovent Biologics expand ADC collaboration
7 December 2023
SOTIO and Synaffix in ADC deal worth potential $740 million
16 October 2023
Lonza to expand ADC offerings with buy of Synaffix
1 June 2023
Billions on the table as Synaffix and MacroGenics enhance ADC deal
15 March 2023
