A German biotech company developing next-generation CAR-T cell therapies manufactured with more cost-effective and highly scalable technology.

T-CURX leverages its proprietary technologies and CAR-T product opportunities developed by the University of Würzburg, focusing on novel cancer targets. The company aims to boost the development of first- and best-in-class CAR-T cell product opportunities for both hematological and solid cancer indications.

Additional proprietary technologies that will be leveraged in T-CURX’ developing CAR-T cell product pipeline includes the proprietary Matchmaker tool for optimized potency and efficacy of T-CURX’ CAR-T cell products. There is also a proprietary safety-switch that allows controlling the function of CAR-T cells after infusion into patients to improve safety.

Latest T-CURX News

T-CURX announces board appointments
28 August 2023
T-CURX bolsters leadership team to advance CAR-T cell therapies
6 June 2023
German CAR-T spin-off names co-founder Ulf Grawunder as CEO
6 October 2022
