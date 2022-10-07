T-CURX leverages its proprietary technologies and CAR-T product opportunities developed by the University of Würzburg, focusing on novel cancer targets. The company aims to boost the development of first- and best-in-class CAR-T cell product opportunities for both hematological and solid cancer indications.

Additional proprietary technologies that will be leveraged in T-CURX’ developing CAR-T cell product pipeline includes the proprietary Matchmaker tool for optimized potency and efficacy of T-CURX’ CAR-T cell products. There is also a proprietary safety-switch that allows controlling the function of CAR-T cells after infusion into patients to improve safety.