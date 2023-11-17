Sunday 24 November 2024

T-Therapeutics

A next-generation T cell receptor (TCR) company spun off from the University of Cambridge.

In November 2023, T-Therapeutics raised £48 million ($59 million) in a Series A financing led by Sofinnova Partners, F-Prime Capital, Digitalis Ventures and Cambridge Innovation Capital (CIC) with participation from Sanofi Ventures and the University of Cambridge Venture Fund. The proceeds will be used to discover and develop novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapeutics for cancer indications as well as inflammatory disorders.

T-Therapeutics has developed a proprietary transgenic mouse platform, OpTiMus, which creates an almost unlimited repertoire of ‘optimal’ TCRs as building blocks for pioneering therapies.

Cambridge University spin-out raises $59 million in series A
16 November 2023
