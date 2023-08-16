Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Sunday 24 November 2024

A biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address highly prevalent diseases with limited treatment options.

Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention.

Xdemvy (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is approved in the USA for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-03 for the treatment of meibomian gland disease, which is being studied in a Phase IIa trial.

In addition, Tarsus is developing TP-04 for the potential treatment of Rosacea and TP-05, an oral tablet for the prevention of Lyme disease. TP-04 and TP-05 are both currently being studied in Phase IIa trials to evaluate safety, tolerability, and proof-of activity.

New way to combat Lyme disease performs well in mid-stage trial
26 February 2024
FDA nod for Xdemvy, first treatment for eyelid disease, Demodex blepharitis
26 July 2023
