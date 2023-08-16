Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention.
Xdemvy (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is approved in the USA for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-03 for the treatment of meibomian gland disease, which is being studied in a Phase IIa trial.
In addition, Tarsus is developing TP-04 for the potential treatment of Rosacea and TP-05, an oral tablet for the prevention of Lyme disease. TP-04 and TP-05 are both currently being studied in Phase IIa trials to evaluate safety, tolerability, and proof-of activity.
