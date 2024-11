A biotechnology company developing a platform of CAR-T immuno-oncology products which build upon GDT cells to formulate treatments for a wide variety of hematological and solid tumor types.

The product pipeline is centred around GDT products to target AML, B-cell malignacies, hematological malignacies, solid tumors and EBV related cancers.

TC Biopharm has partnerships with companies including the US biotech bluebird bio and investment from the Japanese contract manufacturer Nipro Corporation.