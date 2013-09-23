Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Tekmira

Tekmira

Canadian developer of RNA interference therapeutics Tekmira Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the development of therapeutic agents based upon Nobel Prize-winning breakthroughs in the field of gene silencing.

Canadian developer of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics Tekmira Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: TKMR) is a leader in the development of therapeutic agents based upon Nobel Prize winning breakthroughs in the field of gene silencing, known as RNA interference (RNAi).

Tekmira's lead RNAi product candidates target cancer, Ebola infection, and other indications. Tekmira's lead oncology product candidate, TKM-PLK1, has been shown in pre-clinical animal studies to selectively kill cancer cells, while sparing normal cells in adjacent healthy tissue.

TKM-PLK1 targets PLK1 (polo-like kinase 1), a protein involved in tumor cell proliferation and a validated oncology target. Inhibition of PLK1 expression prevents the tumor cell from completing cell division, resulting in cell cycle arrest and death of the cancer cell.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Tekmira News

Partial clinical hold on Tekmira's Ebola therapy modified by FDA
13 April 2015
Tekmira to merge with OnCore, to create major hep B company
14 January 2015
Experimental Ebola treatments still at early stage of development, says EMA
16 December 2014
Dicerna licenses rights to Tekmira technology
18 November 2014
More Tekmira news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze