Experimental Ebola treatments still at early stage of development, says EMA

At present, there is not enough evidence for any of the experimental therapies for Ebola virus disease to draw conclusions on their safety or efficacy when used in Ebola patients. This is the finding of an interim report published by the European Medicines Agency that is continuing to review all Ebola treatments currently under development.

Any new information that becomes available will be added to the review to provide the best possible overview of data on medicinal treatments for Ebola. For robust scientific assessment more information on safety and efficacy is needed, says the EMA.

“Treatments for patients infected with the Ebola virus are still in early stages of development,” notes Marco Cavaleri, head of Anti-infectives and Vaccines at EMA, adding: “We encourage developers to generate more information on the use of these medicines in the treatment of Ebola patients. We will review any new information as soon as it becomes available to support the response to this ongoing public health crisis.”