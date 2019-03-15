Sunday 24 November 2024

Tenaya Therapeutics

A USA-based, privately-held biopharma company focused on developing potentially curative treatments for heart disease.

Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Tenaya was founded in 2016 by scientists from the Gladstone Institute’s Cardiovascular Division and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

The company is addressing heart disease through three distinct and multi-modality platforms: a target and drug discovery platform, which uses isogenic iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes as disease models for genetically-defined cardiomyopathies; a gene therapy platform, which enables the targeted delivery of therapeutic payloads to relevant cells in the heart using adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors; and a regeneration platform, which uses novel approaches to enable in vivo reprogramming of cardiac fibroblasts to cardiomyocytes in response to acute or chronic injury.

Latest Tenaya Therapeutics News

Tenaya raises $92 million to advance its cardio products pipeline
3 October 2019
Tenaya Therapeutics adds two pharma veterans to leadership team
14 March 2019
