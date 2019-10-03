Tenaya raises $92 million to advance its cardio products pipeline

California, USA-based discovery start-up Tenaya Therapeutics today announced the successful completion of a $92 million Series B financing.

The financing round was led by Casdin Capital and included GV, The Column Group, and additional undisclosed new and existing investors. Tenaya has raised $142 million since its founding by scientists at the Gladstone Institutes and University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in October 2016.

Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance and to expand Tenaya’s pipeline and to strengthen the science, capabilities and intellectual property that provide the foundation for Tenaya’s multi-modality product platforms – Cellular Regeneration, Gene Therapy, and Precision Medicine.