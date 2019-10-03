Tenaya raises $92 million to advance its cardio products pipeline

California, USA-based discovery start-up Tenaya Therapeutics today announced the successful completion of a $92 million Series B financing.
The financing round was led by Casdin Capital and included GV, The Column Group, and additional undisclosed new and existing investors. Tenaya has raised $142 million since its founding by scientists at the Gladstone Institutes and University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in October 2016.
Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance and to expand Tenaya’s pipeline and to strengthen the science, capabilities and intellectual property that provide the foundation for Tenaya’s multi-modality product platforms – Cellular Regeneration, Gene Therapy, and Precision Medicine.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze