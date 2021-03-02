Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

teon_company

Teon Therapeutics

A private US biopharma company developing a portfolio of single-target small molecules that affect metabolic signaling pathways in the tumor microenvironment.

Its pipeline consists of first-in-class and best-in-class candidates with targets that affect both immune and cancer cells.

In March 2021, Cancer Research UK and Teon announced that they have signed a collaboration agreement to progress the early phase clinical development of the company's first-in-class small molecule adenosine A2B receptor antagonist, TT-702.

TT-702 targets cancer’s ability to evade the human immune response, enabling the immune system to expose and then destroy cancer cells. The hope is that it could be used to treat patients with advanced hard-to-treat solid tumors, including metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer.

Teon retains the rights to further develop and commercialise TT-702 and will receive the results of the clinical trial from Cancer Research UK in return for undisclosed success-based milestone and royalty payments.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Teon Therapeutics News

Teon Therapeutics names Serge Messerlian as CEO
9 March 2022
Teon Thera inks collaboration on first-in-class cancer drug
1 March 2021
More Teon Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze