Teon Therapeutics

A private US biopharma company developing a portfolio of single-target small molecules that affect metabolic signaling pathways in the tumor microenvironment.

Its pipeline consists of first-in-class and best-in-class candidates with targets that affect both immune and cancer cells.

In March 2021, Cancer Research UK and Teon announced that they have signed a collaboration agreement to progress the early phase clinical development of the company's first-in-class small molecule adenosine A2B receptor antagonist, TT-702.

TT-702 targets cancer’s ability to evade the human immune response, enabling the immune system to expose and then destroy cancer cells. The hope is that it could be used to treat patients with advanced hard-to-treat solid tumors, including metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer.

Teon retains the rights to further develop and commercialise TT-702 and will receive the results of the clinical trial from Cancer Research UK in return for undisclosed success-based milestone and royalty payments.